4-Year-Old Child Killed, Two Drivers Injured In Crash At Glenn Dale Intersection: Police

Lanham resident Divya Akumbom has been identified by investigators as the child who was killed when two SUVs crashed on Tuesday morning in Glenn Dale, according to police.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 to the intersection of Glenn Dale Boulevard and Daisy Lane, where there were reports of a collision that left the girl with serious injuries.

Akumbom was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead later on Tuesday. The two drivers also suffered serious injuries, according to police, and were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash at the intersection remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

