30 Kilos Of Cocaine Worth $3M Seized During Drug Bust In Prince George's County: Police

A search warrant carried out at the home of Willians Quintanilla Beltran on W. Park Drive in Langley Park turned up 30 kilos of cocaine, 25 ounces of cocaine laced with fentanyl, 37 grams of methamphetamine and more than $120,000 in cash, Prince George’s County Police Department said in a Thursday, Feb. 22 release.

The net worth of the drugs seized totals more than $3 million, police said.

Beltran was charged with several drug offenses and was being held on a no-bond status in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 301-517-2900.

