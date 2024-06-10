Police have identified 14-year-old Suitland resident Khamya Ferrell as the person who died in a shooting late last month that left two other adults with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, May 31, first responders were called to the 6600 block of Atwood Street in District Heights, where officers found Ferrell and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment, while a man was injured outside.

All three were rushed to an area hospital, where Ferrell was pronounced dead on Wednesday, June 5.

Investigators are now working to determine a suspect or motive, as it is not believed Ferrell was an intended target.

The now-fatal incident remains under investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

