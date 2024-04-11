Winners: Pair Of Winning $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In Montgomery County

Winning $100,000 third-tier tickets for the April 10 drawing were sold at Giant at 20044 Goshen Road in Gaithersburg and Goshen Plaza Beer & Wine at 9140 Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24 and 36; the Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was X2, doubling the winners’ earnings to $100,000.

Lottery officials say that players should check their tickets, and the winners should sign the back of them immediately and put them in a safe spot until they can be redeemed at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

While the $1.3 billion jackpot was hit on Saturday, April 6, a Jackpot Reset promotion running April 8-21 will award free $2 Mega Millions tickets at random to players who buy a Powerball ticket.

