Winners: Pair Of Winning $100K Powerball Tickets Sold In Montgomery County

Lottery officials in Maryland are looking for two lucky players who won big on Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Giant at 20044 Goshen Road in Gaithersburg

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

Winning $100,000 third-tier tickets for the April 10 drawing were sold at Giant at 20044 Goshen Road in Gaithersburg and Goshen Plaza Beer & Wine at 9140 Rothbury Drive in Montgomery Village.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 12, 24 and 36; the Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was X2, doubling the winners’ earnings to $100,000.

Lottery officials say that players should check their tickets, and the winners should sign the back of them immediately and put them in a safe spot until they can be redeemed at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

While the $1.3 billion jackpot was hit on Saturday, April 6, a Jackpot Reset promotion running April 8-21 will award free $2 Mega Millions tickets at random to players who buy a Powerball ticket.

