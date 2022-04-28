A Freeze Warning? But It's Almost May!

With less than two days left in the month of April, a Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia.

The warning will be effective from 1-9 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the National Weather Service said. The warning impacts portions of central, north central and northern Maryland as well as central and northern Virginia.

Temperatures could drop to 31 degrees. NWS said these conditions can be extremely detrimental to crops and other vegetation or "possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

Residents should take necessary precautions to protect plants and prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, NWS added. Updates about the warning can be found on NWS' Twitter page.

