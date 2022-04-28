Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Montgomery Daily Voice

Breaking News: Ex-Baltimore Police Officer Who Faked Her Death In Ukraine Nabbed For PA Retail Theft
Weather

A Freeze Warning? But It's Almost May!

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Frozen cherry blossom
Frozen cherry blossom Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ingo Jakubke

With less than two days left in the month of April, a Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia. 

The warning will be effective from 1-9 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the National Weather Service said. The warning impacts portions of central, north central and northern Maryland as well as central and northern Virginia. 

Temperatures could drop to 31 degrees. NWS said these conditions can be extremely detrimental to crops and other vegetation or "possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing."

Residents should take necessary precautions to protect plants and prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, NWS added. Updates about the warning can be found on NWS' Twitter page.

