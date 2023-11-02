Two-Alarm Fire Devastates Rockville Businesses; Causes Millions In Damage (Photos)

Several businesses suffered extensive damage on Thursday morning when flames tore through several neighboring buildings on Lofstrand Lane in Rockville.

First responders were called around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 to knock down a commercial building fire that was largely under control by around 8:30 a.m., but not before causing an estimated $2.75 million in damage.

Businesses damaged in the blaze include Soto Leeson Laundry Service and Motor Work, Inc., according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it is believed to be accidental and to have originated in a linen cleaning area of the laundromat.

No injuries were reported.

While upwards of 100 firefighters battled the fire, Lofstrand Lane was temporarily shut down between Taft Street and Southlawn Lane.

Roads were re-opened around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire remains under investigation.

