Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Traffic

Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Northbound Route 355 is being temporarily shut down for "an extended period of time," from Wootton Parkway to Richard Montgomery Drive.
Northbound Route 355 is being temporarily shut down for "an extended period of time," from Wootton Parkway to Richard Montgomery Drive. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school.

The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Officials said that Northbound Route 355 is being temporarily shut down for "an extended period of time," from Wootton Parkway to Richard Montgomery Drive.

Crews from Pepco are responding to the scene, though motorists can expect delays while traveling through the area on Monday evening.

Check Daily Voice for updates when the roadways are reopened. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.