Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS

An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school.

The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.

Officials said that Northbound Route 355 is being temporarily shut down for "an extended period of time," from Wootton Parkway to Richard Montgomery Drive.

Crews from Pepco are responding to the scene, though motorists can expect delays while traveling through the area on Monday evening.

