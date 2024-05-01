Traffic On I-495 Backed Up By Multi-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County (Developing)

An alert was issued by the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program shortly before 11 a.m. on May 1 advising that the westbound lanes of I-495 (Outer Loop) past MD-187 at Exit 36 were blocked due to the crash.

At least one person was injured.

Traffic was able to pass on the shoulders initially, according to officials, though "delays are building" in the area of MD-355

By 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, one right lane and shoulder were still blocked past the Fernwood overpass and traffic was getting by using the two left lanes.

No details about the crash were released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

