Tornado Touches Down In Montgomery County During Weekend Storm, NWS Confirms

An “EF-0” tornado with winds peaking around 75 mph touched down in Montgomery County near Poolesville shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 after forming as a result of the thunderstorms that rolled through the region.

The tornado's path was approximately 100 yards long and 25 yards wide, and while the twister's time in the region was brief, there were reports of uprooted trees and large branches being strewn about certain neighborhoods.

It comes on the heels of a similar storm cluster that led to a damaging tornado forming in nearby Cecil County that wreaked havoc in parts of the area.

No injuries were reported in the latest storm.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in the area - specifically in Sterling, Virginia - that was in effect in the DMV region between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

"For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," weather officials advised. "Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed (and) tree damage is likely."

