Three Hospitalized With Traumatic Injuries After Five-Car Crash In Silver Spring (Developing)

Three people were hospitalized in a five-vehicle crash that was reported in Montgomery County ahead of the evening commute.

The aftermath of the crash in Silver Spring.

The aftermath of the crash in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called at around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on the Intercounty Connector between Layhill Road and New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, where there was a massive crash that left at least one car on its roof.

A spokesperson for the agency said that one person was trapped, and there were five people treated, three of whom were hospitalized, one with traumatic injuries.

The crash and subsequent investigation led to delays in the area as crews probed the incident and cleared the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

