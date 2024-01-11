Three Hospitalized With Traumatic Injuries After Five-Car Crash In Silver Spring (Developing)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services personnel were called at around 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon on the Intercounty Connector between Layhill Road and New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, where there was a massive crash that left at least one car on its roof.

A spokesperson for the agency said that one person was trapped, and there were five people treated, three of whom were hospitalized, one with traumatic injuries.

The crash and subsequent investigation led to delays in the area as crews probed the incident and cleared the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.