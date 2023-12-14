Teen To Be Tried As Adult For Armed Carjacking In Montgomery County: Police

Samuel Fikru, 18, of Silver Spring, and a 16-year-old - who will be tried as an adult - have been arrested and charged for a carjacking and robbery in Rockville, police announced on Thursday.

The carjacking was reported at around 9:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on Leonard Court.

Police say that three people approached a woman while she was parking her 2017 Honda Pilot, one holding a gun, one holding a knife, and a third who went to the passenger's side.

They then demanded that she take them to the bank, though she instead ran away and the group drove away in her Honda.

Fikru and the teen were identified as suspects, and police didn't have to go far to find the 18-year-old, who was already being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 12 for a separate strong-arm robbery and charged as an adult for the carjacking, according to officials on Thursday.

Both are being held at the Correctional Facility. The search for the third suspect is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.