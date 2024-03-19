Street Racer Charged In Crash That Killed 28-Year-Old Silver Spring Man

Aaron Givens, 33, was charged on a warrant with negligent homicide by vehicle, criminally negligent homicide by vehicle and driving a vehicle in a race/speed contest.

Givens, of Silver Spring, turned himself in to Montgomery County Police headquarters on Monday, March 4.

The charges stem from a collision that occurred near West Gude Dr. and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Givens was racing a Ram 1500 TRX pickup against a Infiniti Q50 driven by Romario Coke, 28, of Silver Spring, police said.

Coke was heading eastbound on West Gude Dr. when he lost control and crashed into a tree in the center median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Givens was released on an unsecured personal bond.

