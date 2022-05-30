Maryland Track Star Kayley Milor Killed In Cancun Accident Leaves Legacy

A scholarship fund has been created to honor Kayley Milor, a University of Maryland student who died in an accident while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico last March.

The GoFundMe page for Milor, 22, had raised more than $72,000 as of Monday, May 30.

"Kayley was so loved by her family, friends, and the Urbana and University of Maryland communities," the page reads.

"To honor her life and legacy this scholarship will provide financial support to hard-working and highly motivated track student-athletes who embody Kayley’s spirit of kindness, leadership, and dedication to others."

Milor was born in Rockville but raised in Urbana. She graduated from Urbana High School where she ran track, and broke a 6-minute mile in the Frederick County Championship as a freshman, her obituary says.

"She was the ultimate teammate always supporting and uplifting others to help them be the best they could be, even when she was injured and couldn’t participate," her obit reads.

She was set to graduate from University of Maryland this month with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a minor in business. Milor had been accepted to the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

"Kayley’s 22 years were full of life. She surfed in Hawaii, climbed a mountain and saw a glacier in Montana, rode some of the fastest and tallest roller coasters in Cedar Point, and so much more," her obituary reads.

"She experienced true friendships and love. She was smart but humble, beautiful but unassuming, silly but no-nonsense, quiet but had a knack for public speaking, and kind but strong. She was loyal and dedicated to her friends and family."

Click here to donate to the Kayley Milor Scholarship Fund.

