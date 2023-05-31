Six Suspects In Custody In Connection To Body Found in Woods Behind MD Apartment Complex

On Wednesday, May 31, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced that they have identified and apprehended six men who were implicated in the murder of Leon in Northwest Branch Stream Valley Park.

Those charged:

Jonathan Edwardo Videz, 28, of Montgomery Village with:

First-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

"Several other charges."

Edwin Armando Sanchez-Montiel, 31, of Silver Spring with accessory to murder after the fact;

Brayan Bonilla-Andrade, 22, of College Park with:

First-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Armed robbery;

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Daniel Yaque Del Cid, 29, of Greenbelt with:

First-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Armed robbery;

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Sender Emanuel Goday-Lemus, 19, of Silver Spring with:

First-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Edgard Castro Contreras, 19, of no known address with:

First-degree murder;

Attempted first-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Leon, who had no known address, was identified as the man who was found shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road, according to the police.

On the day of the fatal incident, officers arrived at the site of the reported shooting, where a police K9 found Leon's dead body with a gunshot wound in the woods behind an apartment complex. Investigators noted that a second victim was also found and transported to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Leon's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy determined that his cause of death was a homicide.

