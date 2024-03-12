Silver Spring Woman Wins $5M Playing Maryland Lottery Scratcher Picked Up At Area Liquor Store

The first of five top-prize winning jackpots on the recently released "$5,000,000 CASH" game was claimed on Monday after a Montgomery County woman made her way to Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore to collect her seven-figure cash windfall.

According to Lottery officials, "after going on sale Feb. 19, the game jumped immediately into the (number one) spot on the Lottery’s Top 40 Scratch-offs list. "In addition to the $5 million top prize, the game has two other high-tier prizes at the $100,000 and $10,000 levels."

To date, none of the 10 prizes at the $100,000 level have been claimed, while players won three of the game’s original 100 prizes at the $10,000 level.

According to the lucky winner, she was caught so off-guard by the massive win that she still hasn't had time to wrap her head around what to do with the jackpot, though she has mulled starting a business, she said.

A veteran Lottery player, the Montgomery County native said that the $5 million prize was a bit bigger than her previous win - $500 - and she plans to continue playing and hunting for the next big jackpot.

