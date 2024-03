Trinity Montero-Ruvio was last seen near the 8800 block of Glenville Road in Silver Spring on Saturday, Feb. 24, Montgomery County Police said.

Trinity is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Trinity’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency 24-Hour Line at (301) 279-8000.

