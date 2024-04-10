Silver Spring Teen Has Been Missing For Over A Week, Police Say

Zakur Brown, 16, was last seen near the 300 block of Flannery Lane in Silver Spring on Monday, April 1, the Montgomery County Police Department said April 10.

Zakur is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair styled in locs, police said.

No clothing description was available.

Anyone with information about Zakur’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency 24-hour line at (301) 279-8000.

