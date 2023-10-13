Shoppers Rejoice! IKEA Opening New Format Store In Annapolis

Later this year, IKEA US plans to open a Plan & order point with Pick-up in Annapolis, which will allow customers to shop online and then pick up their orders up at the new location.

The new store will offer home furnishing inspiration and personalized interior design planning, according to officials. Purchases can also be arranged to be shipped to customers' homes or other points of delivery.

It is expected to be complete in late 2023 at 2512 A Solomons Island Road in the Annapolis Harbour Center with more than 3,200-square feet earmarked for the building.

"With the addition of the IKEA Annapolis Plan & order point with Pick-up, we are adding a total of four new IKEA locations to the DMV," IKEA US CEO Javier Quiñones said.

"(The store) is a more accessible store format and meets our customers where they are and how they like to shop."

When the Annapolis store is up and running, it will join similar stores in Arlington, Fairfax, and Gaithersburg, in addition to the large-format IKEA locations in Woodbridge and College Park.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to open a third location in Maryland this year and bring the IKEA experience closer to our customers across the bay in the eastern part of the state," IKEA US Market Manager Tony Giacona added.

"While the IKEA Annapolis Plan & order point with Pick-up is different from our traditional IKEA stores, we hope it better meets the needs of our local customers and provides an IKEA experience that’s more accessible, affordable, and sustainable."

