Shooter Who Killed Victim Holding GFs Hand At Montgomery County Motel Gets Life In Prison

Sergey Danshin, 35, of Rockville, was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years, after being convicted in January of first-degree murder and related weapons charges for his role in the death of 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena last summer.

Prosecutors say that on June 22, 2022, Danshin and Virginia resident Micah Clemons, 33, knocked on the door of a room at the Red Roof Inn along the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road in Rockville, where their victim had been staying.

There was an initial confrontation, at which point Danshin left the room, only to return several minutes later with bad intentions.

Danshin proceeded to assault Gonzalez-Mena before shooting him while he was holding his girlfriend’s hand as he fell to the ground. He then ordered her to a getaway car that was waiting, removing a facial covering that he was donning to reveal his identity.

The two knew each other, and the girlfriend was able to call 911 the second she had an opportunity.

Danshin, Clemons, and 44-year-old Boyds resident Willman Quintanilla, the getaway driver, were all arrested.

Clemons pleaded guilty in January to first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was convicted to 15 years in prison with all but five years suspended, followed by five years of supervised release.

Quintanilla pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first degree murdered, and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but four years suspended and five years of supervised probation.

