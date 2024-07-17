Sorie Mansaray, who has no known address, was sentenced on July 17 to 30 years in prison with all but 12 years suspended following a July 2022 shooting that was caught on camera.

On July 22, 2022, prosecutors say that Mansaray shot at a vehicle that pulled onto the 11000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, striking and injuring a passenger in the vehicle.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and it was later determined that Mansaray and the passenger were previously unknown to each other, but got into an encounter at the Dash In gas station in the moments before the shooting.

Court documents state that at 7:57 p.m. on the night of the shooting, the victim got out of a car and walked into the store, and Mansaray followed him from a bus stop one minute later.

"The victim exits the Dash In and is staring in the direction of the suspect as they walk parallel in the opposite directions," they say. "The suspect enters the store, steals a drink from the refrigerator, steals a bag of chips and then leaves without paying at 8:01 p.m."

According to investigators, when the vehicle the victim was riding in pulled out of the parking lot of the gas station, Mansaray walked up next to a Metro bus stop and fired as the car passed.

It was all caught on surveillance camera.

Mansaray was convicted by a jury in April of:

Attempted second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited person;

Possession of a firearm by a person under 21 years of age.

In addition to his prison term, Mansaray was also ordered by a judge to serve five years of supervised probation when he is released.

"The shooting occurred during daylight hours, along one of our busiest roads in Montgomery County," State's Attorney John McCarthy stated. "This sort of reckless violence in our community is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it,”

