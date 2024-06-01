Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31, officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Terrace Drive in Chevy Chase to conduct a welfare check on the agent, who did not report back to work after a resident check of 54-year-old Emanuel Edward Sewell, a registered sex offender, officials say.

Upon arrival, police say that officers found a man inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. Sewell was not in the apartment, and has not been located as of Saturday morning.

Sewell may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Maryland license plates 93661HT, according to police.

A warrant has been obtained for Sewell's arrest, charging him with second-degree murder. Police say that he may be armed and is considered dangerous. The agent's body has been transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

