Seen Her? Bethesda-Chevy Chase HS Teacher In Maryland Reported Missing For Days

A high school teacher in Maryland has been missing for nearly a week, according to police.

Emily Ann Riley, 50, was last seen near the 900 block of Erie Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 11, Montgomery County Police said.

Riley is 5-foot-8, police said, with shoulder-length brown hair, hazel eyes, and she wears glasses.

She teaches astronomy at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in the Montgomery County Public School District, according to her LinkedIn page.

Anyone with information on Emily Ann Riley’s whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

