Varvie Daughtry, 36, who is familiar to police both in Maryland and Washington, DC, has been arrested and accused of showing a teen student pornography while on school grounds earlier this year.

It is alleged that while a 13-year-old was being supervised during an in-school suspension, Daughtry was tasked with overseeing him, during which time he showed him inappropriate photos of women, leaving the teen feeling uncomfortable.

Daughtry was arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police this week on Wednesday, April 18, though he has been on administrative leave since December last year amid an ongoing police investigation.

He was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of displaying obscene items to a minor.

Earle B. Wood Middle School Principal Heidi Slatcoff confirmed that the security staff member - later identified as Daughtry - has been away from students during the ongoing investigation into his alleged actions.

“The allegations against Mr. Daughtry are troubling, reprehensible, and are contrary to the principles and values of (Montgomery County Public Schools) and our community,” Slatcoff said.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority and we continue to work every day with our partners in the Montgomery County Police Department to sneer that we are providing a safe environment for our students and staff.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.