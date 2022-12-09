School Officials Respond After Seventh-Grade Student Accidentally Shot With BB In Silver Spring

Officials issued an alert to parents on Thursday night after a middle school student in Montgomery County was accidentally shot in the leg by a BB gun that discharged unexpectedly.

A letter was sent home to parents of students at the Silver Spring International Middle School after the incident, which led to a seventh-grade student being shot in the upper thigh when her friend was showing off the BB gun to a friend.

The student was uninjured and examined by the school nurse. The BB gun was confiscated and the Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Public School Systemwide Safety were both called in to investigate.

“Several students witnessed this event in the classroom; as you can imagine, many of them were upset by what they saw," Silver Spring International Middle School Principal Karen Bryant wrote.

Bryant added that the school’s mental health and wellness staff will be available to speak with students or staff members who “may need those services.” Parents who “feel they would benefit from a discussion with one of our psychologists or counselors, please let us know by calling the school.”

“This is a very serious matter, and I am requesting that you take a moment with your child to reinforce the seriousness of bringing anything to school that could be considered a weapon,” Bryant continued.

“Weapons of any kind may not be brought to school, and students may be subjected to serious disciplinary actions in alignment with the Montgomery County Public School Student Code of Conduct and potentially in violation of the law.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.