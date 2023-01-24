Former Richard Montgomery HS Student Busted Bringing Handgun On School Grounds, Police Say

Police say that a former Richard Montgomery High School student has been arrested after bringing a handgun on campus.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers from the Rockville City Police Department were advised by school security personnel that a former student was on the property, possibly armed with a weapon.

The student was tracked down by officers approximately a block from school grounds, according to investigators, and the 15-year-old was found in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested without custody and “will be charged accordingly.”

Officials made note that the latest incident is not related to the incident earlier this month that led to a lockdown of the school.

“Rockville City Police continues to work closely with Richard Montgomery High School and Montgomery County Public Schools to ensure the safety and security of students and staff remains the highest priority for our community,” officials said.

The investigation into the latest incident at Richard Montgomery High School remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police investigators in Rockville by calling (240) 314-8938.

