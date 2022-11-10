Caught On Camera: Police Release Video Of Montgomery County Middle School Burglar

Police have released surveillance images of a suspect believed to be connected to a burglary that occurred at a Silver Spring middle school back in September, authorities say.

Police are hoping that the public may be able to help identify the suspect, who reportedly burglarized Silver Spring International Middle School the night of Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Montgomery County Police.

Detectives have determined that the suspect forced entry into the school and stole items from classrooms and left the scene.

The suspect is described as White male, medium build, average height, gray hair, in his 40s or 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870 or (240) 773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

