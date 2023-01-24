Alabama Legend Nick Saban Makes Surprise Stop At Good Counsel High School

The recruiting trail of one of college football’s most legendary coaches made its way to Montgomery County this week as Nick Saban came to town for a visit.

Saban made a recruiting trip to Good Counsel High School in Olney on Monday, Jan. 23 to talk to players and coaches, in a visit that was captured in a photo posted by Athletic Director Steve Howes, who is no stranger to historic coaches.

Saban is one of the most decorated college football coaches in history, notching seven national titles (six with Alabama), the most ever, ahead of Bear Bryant’s six, and Bernie Bierman and Woody Hayes, who each notched five trophies.

He and Bryant remain the only coaches to win an SEC championship at two different schools (LSU and Alabama), and he was the first college coach to win two national championships with different squads.

“Pretty cool day at the office,” Howes posted alongside a photo of Saban inside the building. “I played (and) worked for a tremendous college coach.

“Blessed to spend time around (and) observe coaches like Gary Williams (and) Gregg Popovich (and) Billy Donovan (and Duke) Coach (Mike Krzyzewski). To meet one of the greats today from the football world was awesome.”

