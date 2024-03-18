Fair 43°

Rollover Near Key West Plaza In Rockville Sends 4 To Hospital

A rollover involving four vehicles in Montgomery County sent four people to the hospital Monday morning, March 18, crews said.

At the scene

 Photo Credit: Twitter (@mcfrsPIO)
Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson

It happened on Darnestown Road at Key West Plaza near Hunting Lane in Rockville, MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Crews responded and found one of the vehicles overturned around 11:50 a.m. One of the occupants was extricated before four were taken to a nearby hospital.

All southbound lanes of Darnestown Road prior to Key West Ave near Hunting Lane were shut down for the investigation and cleanup, Piringer added.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

