The 45-year-old "Real Housewives of Potomac Star" has confirmed rumors that she won't be returning to the Bravo show for Season 9.

On the latest episode of her podcast "Reasonably Shady" with co-star Gizelle Bryant, Dixon reveals she was not asked to return to the show: "The network did not invite me back, um, I was fired for lack of a better word."

Dixon is one of the original cast members of "RHOP" and has come to terms with her next chapter.

"I will not sugarcoat the situation," the mom of two and business owner said. "This was a network decision and I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I had a very long run on the show and I really appreciate the time and the opportunity i had on the show."

Dixon went on to thank Bravo and the production company who saw her potential in 2016.

The news of Dixon's departure was first shared by The Jasmine Brand in late March. Dixon, however, said she had been waiting for the eighth season of the show to announce the news herself.

"I wanted to respect the network and respect the show and wait until the season ended," she said, "which I think makes sense."

According to her bio on the Bravo website, Dixon is married to her high school sweetheart, Juan Dixon, a star athlete at a rival school. She earned her degree in business marketing from the University of Maryland and later opened her fashion accessory business. While the Dixons split several years into marriage, they recommitted to each other in 2022.

