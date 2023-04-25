Rapist Who Assaulted Sleeping 9-Year-Old Girl Facing Life: Montgomery County State's Attorney

Joshua Grice, 30, was convicted by a jury of first-degree rape and first-degree burglary for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who was asleep in her bedroom, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, April 25.

According to court records, on Nov. 29, 2021, investigators were called to a Browning Avenue home in Takoma Park to investigate a reported sexual assault involving a child that had just taken place.

The girl was asleep in her bed when an unknown man - later identified as Grice - woke her up by climbing on top of her and forcing her mouth shut with one hand. With the other, prosecutors say that he pulled down her pants, underwear, and performed oral sex on the child.

Grice eventually got off his victim “after a short time” and left the room. The child alerted her sister, also a minor, that someone was in the house, who was spotted leaving the home through the window of an apartment.

The girl’s sister investigated further and spotted Grice outside the window still staring into the residence, though he then fled, and the girls’ parents were alerted to the incident.

A police K-9 unit was called to the home, and a perimeter was established, though the suspect was not initially located.

Months later, Grice was identified as a suspect after he was picked up by the police for a different offense. In April 2022, he was linked by DNA evidence to the rape and was arrested in May.

The verdict came following a six-day trial.

“This violent offender preyed on a young, innocent child,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “Due to the efforts of the Montgomery County Crime Lab, Montgomery County Police and our trial team, justice is being served.

“We also want to recognize the Tree House Child Advocacy Center for its impactful work in cases involving vulnerable victims.”

When he is sentenced in September, Grice will face a mandatory minimum of 25 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. He is scheduled o return to court on Friday, Sept. 22.

