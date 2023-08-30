Private School Admin From Rockville, 60, Revealed As 'Golden Bachelor' Contestant

And one of them is a 60-year-old private school administrator from Rockville.

The women are all ages 60 to 75 and are hoping for lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner, whose wife died in 2017.

Joan is really something special. She has four kids and two grandkids and is looking for love again after losing her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer. Joan is proud of herself for starting a new career in this chapter of life and for how resilient she’s been through many unexpected life changes.

When she’s not working, Joan loves listening to Elton John, hanging with her dog, and cooking a delicious meal. Joan describes herself as a loving mother and a hard worker who would love to find someone with whom to enjoy life. She’s happiest when she’s at the beach with her family and is looking for a family man with whom to blend her life. Joan is a total catch, and we think Gerry will have no problem seeing it too.

Fun facts about Joan:

Joan loves dancing after a couple glasses of wine.

Joan enjoys historical museums.

Joan’s favorite food is a big, juicy burger!

Joan and the 21 other accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love — and perhaps even themselves — in the process, when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 on ABC, at 8 p.m.

