Predator Who Traveled From Gaithersburg To West Virginia For Sex With Child Sentenced: Feds

Gaithersburg resident Holden Borten, 25, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for traveling for sex with a minor after he took the trek from Montgomery County into Berkeley County, where he was met by police.

According to court documents, Borten targeted what he believed to be his victim through social media, though when he traveled into West Virginia in December 2022, he was instead arrested by responding investigators who had been probing his activities online.

In addition to his prison term, a judge also ordered that Borten be on supervised release for the rest of his life when he is let out.

