Popular Rockville Eatery To Temporarily Close For 'Exciting' TV Food Competition

Montgomery County's Bao Bei will be turning off the gas and shutting down beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 17 as they get set to be showcased in a "very exciting food competition" that will air on TV at a later date.

Details about the TV gig were scant, as the owners were unable to disclose much, but if they go the distance, the eatery in the back of a shopping plaza on Parklawn Drive in North Bethesda could possibly remain closed through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Bao Bei's menu includes a host of traditional Taiwanese food with a modern flare, including what some on social media called "the best pork belly in the area."

"The menu is simple, but they do a stellar job on their specialty items, the baos, and ordering online on the toast app was easy and convenient," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

"The store itself is a ghost kitchen so it was a little hard to find and strange to drive up to what looked like the back of warehouses, but once we found the Bao Bei sign it was easy to pick up our order."

Another added, "So excited to write this review.

"The food was not ready for the time I scheduled for pick-up; however, the food was so amazing that it was worth the wait," he added. "Currently they are operating out of a ghost kitchen, easy to find and plenty of parking."

"It hurts having to leave for even a little bit of time, but we're excited and will come back better than ever," the owners added. "Wish us luck and we will see you soon," they added, advising that they will still be open for the upcoming week until they embark on their television adventure

