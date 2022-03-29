Maryland Man Admits To Thrusting Lacrosse Stick At Capitol Police Officer During Jan. 6 Riot

A man from Montgomery County has pleaded guilty to a felony charge regarding his actions during the January 6 Capitol riot, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

David Blair, 27, of Clarksburg, admitted to thrusting a lacrosse stick at a capitol police officer while being asked to back away from the Capitol building, according to court documents.

Instead of following instructions, Blair waved his stick around, which had a Confederate battle flag attached to it, and shouted the words “hell naw, quit backing up, don’t be scared.”

Blair then proceeded square himself up with the officer and thrust the stick at the officer’s chest, the office reports.

Blair could face up to five years in federal prison and pay a fine up to $250,000, the office reports. His sentencing is scheduled for July 13, 2022.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.