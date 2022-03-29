Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Politics

Maryland Man Admits To Thrusting Lacrosse Stick At Capitol Police Officer During Jan. 6 Riot

David Cifarelli

Body camera footage captured David Blair striking an officer with his lacrosse stick
Body camera footage captured David Blair striking an officer with his lacrosse stick Photo Credit: Department of Justice

A man from Montgomery County has pleaded guilty to a felony charge regarding his actions during the January 6 Capitol riot, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

David Blair, 27, of Clarksburg, admitted to thrusting a lacrosse stick at a capitol police officer while being asked to back away from the Capitol building, according to court documents.

Instead of following instructions, Blair waved his stick around, which had a Confederate battle flag attached to it, and shouted the words “hell naw, quit backing up, don’t be scared.” 

Blair then proceeded square himself up with the officer and thrust the stick at the officer’s chest, the office reports.

Blair could face up to five years in federal prison and pay a fine up to $250,000, the office reports. His sentencing is scheduled for July 13, 2022. 

