Rockville resident Angel Eduardo Avila Lopez died at an area hospital after crashing his motorcycle over the weekend, authorities announced on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, officers were called to the intersection of FDA Boulevard and Cherry Hill Road, where they found Avila Lopez suffering from critical injuries after the single-vehicle crash.

Investigators say that Avila Lopez was riding a 2007 Yamaha R6 east on FDA Boulevard, approaching Cherry Hill Road, when he lost control, struck a curb and traffic light support pole, ejecting him from the motorcycle.

Avila Lopez was rushed to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

