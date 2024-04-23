Overcast 61°

Mohammed Y. Ramadhan Killed By Ride On Bus In Silver Spring

The investigation into the death of a 29-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a bus in Montgomery County has intensified as police continue to probe the fatal incident. 

The man was struck by a Ride On Metro Bus in Montgomery County

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/MJW15
Silver Spring resident Mohammd Ramadhan has been identified as the person killed on Saturday, April 20 at the intersection of Second Avenue and Colesville Road.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police, shortly after 1 a.m. on the night of the fatal strike in Silver Spring, the Ride On bus struck Ramadhan, for reasons that remain under investigation.

After hitting him, police say that the bus left the scene, though it was later located. The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (240) 773-6620.

