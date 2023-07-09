Police ID Man Shot Dead In Parking Garage In Silver Spring

Kymani Elijah Bailey, 21, of Baltimore, was found on the first level of the garage in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue in Silver Spring, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, July 8, Montgomery County police said.

Bailey had just left a nearby restaurant and was walking inside of the parking garage when he was shot. A suspect had not been identified as of press time.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.