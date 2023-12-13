Police ID DC Tree Trimmer Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Montgomery County Work Zone On I-495

Eric Lewis, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene in Montgomery County early on Wednesday morning after being struck by what state police investigators believe to be a Freightliner truck hauling a flatbed with a forklift, officials say.

The crash was reported at around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 13 on I-495 near Georgia Avenue.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lewis was a crew member of a mobile tree trimming operation who was working on the shoulder of the interstate when he was struck by the truck in the eastbound lanes and the driver continued on.

Police say that the suspect vehicle is missing its right front headlight, though no additional information about the truck or driver was released by investigators.

Charges are pending, officials added.

Traffic was tied up on the interstate during the investigation in Silver Spring.

No information about the victim has been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash has been asked to contact Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack by calling (301) 424-2101.

