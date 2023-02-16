Wild Police Chase Ends Abruptly After Montgomery County Man Attempts To Carjack Detective's Van

Police have arrested two young men from Waldorf on charges relating to attempted carjacking after assaulting a boy at a Montgomery County movie theater, authorities say.

Marc Anthony Dacenay, Jr. 21, and Marquie Antonio Dacenay, 20, are accused of assaulting a juvenile boy inside of the Regal Majestic movie theater in the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to a Montgomery County Department of Police spokesperson.

The victim was reportedly sitting inside the lobby of the theater when he was approached by one of the suspects, who allegedly punched him in the face and stole his personal property. A second suspect approached and punched the victim several times before leaving the theater, police state.

The two suspects reportedly then got on a Ride-On Flash bus that police were able to locate. When officers attempted to stop the suspects, they ran, dropping a silver Sarsilmaz K2 .45 caliber handgun in the process.

Officers were then able to capture Marc Dacenay in the area of Colesville Road and University Boulevard, but when the officers attempted to stop the suspects, they ran away.

While still running from police, Marquie Dacenay attempted to steal a Blue Nissan Altima that was being driven on Colesville Road, pulling on the passenger handle multiple times unsuccessfully, according to investigators.

Marquie Dacenay then reportedly attempted to get into a black van that was behind the Altima that was being driven by an on-duty Montgomery County Police Detective, who took him into custody.

Dacenay was found carrying a "ghost gun" upon his arrest, police said.

Detectives are still reportedly investigating whether or not these two men are responsible for the robbery that took place inside of the Regal Theater.

Marc Dacenay, Jr. was charged with possession of a handgun, and Marquie Dacenay was charged with attempted carjacking, attempted theft under $25,000, second degree assault, and possession of a handgun.

