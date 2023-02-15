Wife Whose Believed Killer Led Police To Her Body In Silver Spring Leaves Behind 2 Children

Support is surging for the children of a 28-year-old Maryland woman who was believed killed by her husband in early February.

More than 8,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Silver Spring's Taresha Pendarvis's two youngsters as of Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Dennis Morris Hinnant, Jr., 29, walked into the Rockville City police station on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and told authorities they could find his wife's body in their Lanier Drive home, Montgomery County police said.

Sure enough, Pendarvis's body was found having suffered trauma to her body, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. It remains unclear what led to her death.

Following his confession, Hinnant was taken to Montgomery County Police Headquarters to be interviewed by detectives, who charged him with first-degree murder.

Hinnant is being held without bond. No information on his next court appearance has been provided by the police.

Click here to donate to Pendarvis's children's fund.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.