Virginia Teens Nabbed In Maryland For Stealing Car, Leading Police Chase: Police

Annie DeVoe
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

Two teenagers who fled from police in a stolen vehicle from Virginia have been arrested in Montgomery County, say authorities.

The teens stole the car from Loudoun County and were caught after a police pursuit in Silver Spring that ended near Sherwood Forest Drive, according to the Montgomery County Police. 

A juvenile female passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody, say officials. The driver was arrested with the assistance of other officers and a K9 unit. 

Both teens were transported to be interviewed and the driver was charged with multiple motor vehicle theft-related offenses. Both juveniles were released back to their parents, according to police. 

