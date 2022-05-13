Virginia Teens Nabbed In Maryland For Stealing Car, Leading Police Chase: Police

Two teenagers who fled from police in a stolen vehicle from Virginia have been arrested in Montgomery County, say authorities.

The teens stole the car from Loudoun County and were caught after a police pursuit in Silver Spring that ended near Sherwood Forest Drive, according to the Montgomery County Police.

A juvenile female passenger remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody, say officials. The driver was arrested with the assistance of other officers and a K9 unit.

Both teens were transported to be interviewed and the driver was charged with multiple motor vehicle theft-related offenses. Both juveniles were released back to their parents, according to police.

