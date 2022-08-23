Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say.

Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.

Jimenez initiated the sexually-charged conversation with the "girl" online, and agreed to meet up with her in Montgomery County, according to police.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Jimenez traveled from Virginia to Rockville to meet up with the girl, and rented a motel room before heading to the pre-arranged meeting spot, investigators said.

Once at the meeting spot, Jimenez was arrested by Montgomery County detectives and later released on bond.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims that were contacted by Jimenez and are urging anyone who believes themselves to be a victim or anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) at 240-773-5400 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

