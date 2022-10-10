Contact Us
Police & Fire

Violent Head-On Crash Outside Redland Middle School Seriously Injures, Traps At Least One

Annie DeVoe
The collision left at least one person with serious injuries.
At least one person was seriously injured after a violent crash over the weekend in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The victim was trapped inside of a vehicle after the collision that occurred around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 6500 block of Muncaster Mill Road near Bowie Mill Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The adult victim was rushed to the hospital as a priority one patient. The condition of anyone else involved was not immediately made available. 

