Violent Head-On Crash Outside Redland Middle School Seriously Injures, Traps At Least One

At least one person was seriously injured after a violent crash over the weekend in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The victim was trapped inside of a vehicle after the collision that occurred around 10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 6500 block of Muncaster Mill Road near Bowie Mill Road, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

The adult victim was rushed to the hospital as a priority one patient. The condition of anyone else involved was not immediately made available.

