US Marshals Capture Slain Rockville Woman's BF In Missouri: Authorities

A Rockville man accused of killing his girlfriend whose body was found nearly a month after she was reported missing has been arrested on murder charges in Missouri, authorities said.

Francisco Ramon Lara Garcia is believed to have killed 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.

Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez's body was found on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park under the Paint Branch Overpass of MD 200, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson. She had last been seen in December 2022.

Lara Garcia and Chavez-Dominguez were living together at the time of her disappearance, police say. Through the course of the investigation police were able to identify 30-year-old Ramon Lara Garcia, as a suspect.

Lara Garcia was captured by U.S. Marshals at a home in Kirkwood, Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 1. On Monday, Feb. 13, an arrest warrant was obtained, charging Lara Garcia with First Degree Murder.

Lara Garcia is being held in St. Louis, Missouri, where he is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

