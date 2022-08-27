Contact Us
Police & Fire

US Diplomat Killed While Biking In Maryland: Reports

Sarah Langenkamp
Sarah Langenkamp Photo Credit: Sarah (Debbink) Langenkamp Facebook

A State Department employee was identified as the bicyclist struck and killed by a flatbed truck this week in Bethesda, NBC Washington reports.

Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was in the bike lane when the red 2014 Volvo D13 turned right into the parking lot of 5244 River Road and struck her around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Montgomery County police said. Langenkamp was pronounced dead on scene.

Various news reports cite Langenkamp as the head of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. She was also reportedly a mother of two.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

