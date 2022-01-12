Two Suspects Arrested In String Of Thefts, Assaulting Gym Member At LA Fitness In MoCo: Police

Two suspects have been arrested for committing a series of thefts at an LA Fitness in Silver Spring and assaulting a gym member in the process, police say.

Misgana Kebde, 18, and Kai Torela, 19 were arrested and charged for committing the thefts from June to October 2021 at the gym on Bel Road, according to Montgomery County Police.

On June 15, Kebede assaulted a gym member after they accused him of stealing his headphones. Kebede fled the scene before police arrive.

Both Kebde and Torela are also accused of stealing debit and credit cards from lockers and vehicles parked at the location.

Detectives reviewed surveillance videos of stores in the area and observed Kebede and Torela making fraudulent transactions. During the investigation, Kebede and Torela were identified as the two suspects, according to police.

On Dec. 2, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against Kebede and charged him with 1 count of second degree-assault and 19 counts of theft and fraud-related charges.

Detectives also filed a district court summons against Torela, charging him with 19 counts of theft and fraud-related charges.

