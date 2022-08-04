Two Busted, One At Large For Robbing Montgomery Home Depot, Pepper-Spraying Security Officer

Detectives are searching for a third suspect in connection to a theft and assault at a Home Depot in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Three suspects allegedly entered the store in the 14000 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Montgomery County police.

When the three were confronted by a security officer, one of the suspects pepper-sprayed him before fleeing the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.

The Dodge Charger was located and officers attempted to stop it on Georgia Avenue near Randolph Road, police said.

The suspects continued driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Henderson Avenue before all three ran away.

Two of the suspects, Sean Palmer, 22, and Jonte Smith, 41, were quickly arrested and charged with theft and second-degree assault.

They were released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond

The two men in the Jeep that was struck by the suspects were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, investigators noted.

A third suspect remains at large.

He is described as a Black male, around 20 years old, 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 150 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hooded sweater, jogging pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime or this suspect is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

