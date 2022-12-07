Three Busted For Series Of Armed Robberies In Montgomery County; More Victims Possible: Police

Three teens have been charged after a series of armed robberies that occurred over the weekend in Montgomery County, authorities say.

Diego Ramos, 16, Michael Miller, 18, and Deon Dickey, 19, robbed several victims in Montgomery County before a failed attempt that led to their capture shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, July 10, according to Montgomery County Police.

Two victims on Thayer Avenue and another on Fenton Street were allegedly approached by the group who were traveling in a white Honda HRV, police said. Two of the suspects got out of the vehicle and displayed a firearm before robbing the victims.

The suspects then attempted to rob another victim in the area of Silver Spring Avenue and Grove Street, demanding the victim empty his pockets. The victim then ran and the suspects chased after him until bystanders deterred them by yelling "police!," they added

The suspects then got back into the vehicle and fled, authorities said. Officers located the suspects in the area of Eastern Avenue and 14th Street and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects sped off.

The suspects then lost control of the Honda HRV, crashing it and bailing out of the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by police, a spokesperson for the department said.

The vehicle was later found to have been carjacked in the 1900 block of East West Highway by Dickey, who threatened the driver with a handgun before stealing the Honda.

Detectives obtained probable cause to charge Dickey with armed carjacking, as well as the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

Police believe there may be additional victims that have not contacted police and are urging any victims or anyone who has surveillance footage of the suspects with the vehicle near the crime scenes to contact police at (240)773-6870, the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Callers may remain anonymous.

