Teens Charged In Murder Of Maryland's Taon Cline: Police

Two teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in connection with the murder of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, last month, authorities announced

Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, of Germantown were both charged with first-degree murder in Cline's death April 22, Montgomery County police said.

Officers found Cline suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road around 10:50 p.m., where he was pronounced dead despite lifesaving measures, police said.

Hney and Acosta were arrested on Tuesday, May 3, MoCo police said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are asking anyone who has information about this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

