Teenage Boy Arrested For Inappropriately Touching People At Black Hill Regional Park

A teenage boy was arrested in connection with several incidents of "unwanted touching" at a park in Montgomery County, the MoCo Show reports.

The 17-year-old was arrested over the weekend for touching people on the buttocks on multiple occasions at Black Hill Regional Park, the outlet reports. These acts are classified as fourth-degree sex offenses.

The teen's arrest came after a lengthy investigation by Park Police who posted about the suspect on the NextDoor app in March 25.

Police said the boy would frequent the park, specifically along the Crystal Rock Trail and Black Hill Regional Trail, in the afternoon and evening hours. After touching people, he would drive away on an electric bike, police said.

The boy is awaiting charges, the MoCo Show reports.

